Gracell Biotechnologies’ (GRCL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -3.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

