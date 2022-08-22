Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) PT Raised to $36.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLLS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.
CLLS opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.11. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
