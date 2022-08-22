Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) PT Raised to $36.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLLS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.11. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $9,390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

