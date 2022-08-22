bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $3.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

bluebird bio stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $146,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 20.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 559.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 186,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

