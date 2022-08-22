Barclays Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $56.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

