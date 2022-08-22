Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $179.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $151.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.29. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

