Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.53.

Zscaler Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

