UBS Group Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $112.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.04.

Expedia Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,174.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,929 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 60,756 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 62.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 109,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

