StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

