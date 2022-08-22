Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,044 shares of company stock valued at $147,032 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,505,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.