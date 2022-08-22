Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.57. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

