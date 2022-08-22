Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

