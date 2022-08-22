Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.12.

Shares of AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

