Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.57. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

