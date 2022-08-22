Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

