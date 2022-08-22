Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.12.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.