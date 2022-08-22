Analog Devices’ (ADI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.57. Analog Devices has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

