Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.00 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,937,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

