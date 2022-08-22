Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.89.

HBM stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

