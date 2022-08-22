The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $76.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,070,000 after acquiring an additional 179,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

