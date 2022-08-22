Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target Cut to $2.06

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.76 to $2.06 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of HIPO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Hippo has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Get Hippo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hippo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 135.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 79,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hippo by 157.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,532 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hippo by 32.1% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,027,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hippo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hippo by 69.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,094 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.