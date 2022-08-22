Royal Bank of Canada Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $21.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IOT. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

