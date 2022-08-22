Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $321.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

