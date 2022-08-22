Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.19.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 20.0 %

FL opened at $38.39 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.