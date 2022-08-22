Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.19.

Foot Locker Stock Up 20.0 %

FL stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Foot Locker by 82.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Foot Locker by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

