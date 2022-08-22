DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCP. Barclays lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

DCP stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

