Contrasting Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CIBT Education Group and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zovio has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,518.12%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $48.00 million 0.64 $3.71 million ($0.02) -22.45 Zovio $263.03 million 0.04 -$42.35 million ($1.23) -0.25

CIBT Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio. CIBT Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group -2.67% -0.88% -0.35% Zovio -17.80% -144.02% -21.50%

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Zovio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIBT Education Group

(Get Rating)

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies; and English as a Second Language, and accounting programs in China. In addition, it recruits international students and on-ground concierge services for various kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, universities, and colleges in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Zovio

(Get Rating)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.