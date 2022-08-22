Comparing Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) & Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Erasca and Annexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erasca N/A -29.43% -26.64% Annexon N/A -67.27% -54.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erasca and Annexon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erasca N/A N/A -$122.76 million ($1.33) -6.39 Annexon N/A N/A -$130.32 million ($3.78) -1.45

Analyst Recommendations

Erasca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Erasca and Annexon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erasca 0 0 0 0 N/A Annexon 0 0 5 0 3.00

Erasca currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Annexon has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 470.26%. Given Annexon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than Erasca.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Erasca shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Erasca shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Annexon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Erasca beats Annexon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. It is also developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barré syndrome; Phase II trial in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; and Phase II clinical trial for Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX009 that is in Phase Ib trial in patients with lupus nephritis; and ANX007, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with geographic atrophy. In addition, it develops ANX105, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting neurodegenerative indications; and ANX1502, an investigational oral small molecule for the treatment of certain autoimmune indications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

