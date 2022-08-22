Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

