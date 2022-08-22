The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

