Critical Contrast: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) vs. NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems -30.09% -19.62% -16.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NEXGEL and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 KORU Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NEXGEL presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.49%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

2.0% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NEXGEL and KORU Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $1.55 million 6.36 N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems $23.49 million 4.93 -$4.56 million ($0.17) -15.12

NEXGEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORU Medical Systems.

Summary

NEXGEL beats KORU Medical Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

