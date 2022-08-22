Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.58.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $292.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average of $255.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.