G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

