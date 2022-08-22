G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.
Several research firms have issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics Price Performance
GTHX opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $16.65.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
