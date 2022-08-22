Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) PT at GBX 2,388.20

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,388.20 ($28.86).

A number of research firms recently commented on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.18) to GBX 2,435 ($29.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Tony Rice bought 3,061 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($71,087.99). In related news, insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($71,087.99). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.29), for a total value of £388,633.50 ($469,590.99).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,289 ($27.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,139.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,284.24. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.51). The company has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,576.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

