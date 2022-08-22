Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,161.67 ($26.12).

A number of research firms recently commented on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

About Associated British Foods

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,612 ($19.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,596.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,628.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,683.01. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

