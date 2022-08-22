Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

