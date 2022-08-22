Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Iris Energy Price Performance
Shares of IREN stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $28.25.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
