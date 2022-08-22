Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IRENGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.