AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
AeroVironment stock opened at $102.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50.
In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
