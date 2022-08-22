AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.4 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $102.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

