TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE TFII opened at $102.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

