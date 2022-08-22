Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOH opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

