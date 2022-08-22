Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $149.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.17.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

