Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a downgrade rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Blend Labs Stock Down 5.8 %

BLND stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $688.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.