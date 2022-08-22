Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a downgrade rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Blend Labs Stock Down 5.8 %

BLND stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $688.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

