Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$89.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 649,476 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 355,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

