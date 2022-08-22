Morgan Stanley Increases Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $12.50

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NYSE:AMPS opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

