Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.94.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Trading Down 13.2 %

Traeger stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Insider Activity

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Traeger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 686,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 78,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Traeger by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.