Morgan Stanley Cuts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $61.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.48 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

