Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Raised to 915.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from 835.00 to 915.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,018.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.