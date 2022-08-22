Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Increased to 1,190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

