Critical Review: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.72 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.58

Analyst Recommendations

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.90%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.