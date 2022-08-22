Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.29.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

