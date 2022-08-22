Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $88.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,597,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

