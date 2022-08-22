Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Stephens

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.89.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $221.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.15. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,251,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.